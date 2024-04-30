DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF (CH5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 402.0974 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 153790 CODE: CH5 LN ISIN: FR0010688192 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010688192 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 LN Sequence No.: 318641 EQS News ID: 1892411 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

