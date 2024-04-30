DJ Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.609 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3565982 CODE: SADA LN ISIN: LU2300294589 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300294589 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA LN Sequence No.: 318826 EQS News ID: 1892799 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 30, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)