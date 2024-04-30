DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.8691 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10820691 CODE: RIOU LN ISIN: LU1900066207

April 30, 2024 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)