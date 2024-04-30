

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation moderated in April to the lowest level in four months amid a fall in costs for industrial goods, the preliminary estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.7 percent in April, slower than the 3.1 percent gain in March. Final data for April will be released on May 7.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also softened to 2.6 percent from 3.1 percent in March.



Prices for industrial goods, excluding energy and motor fuels dropped 0.8 percent from last year, while energy costs grew at a slower pace of 3.3 percent versus a 3.7 percent rise a month ago.



Meanwhile, the annual price growth of food, beverages, and tobacco accelerated to 3.2 percent from 2.8 percent.



