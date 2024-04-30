hackjob: Leading Tech Talent Marketplace hackajob Reacts to Changing Tech Landscape with Contract-based Hiring Solution

Leading U.S., U.K., and India tech talent marketplace hackajob has announced a new hiring option to support changing dynamics within the tech industry - a fast, flexible, and compliant solution for contract-based tech hiring. Aptly named hackajob on-demand, this new service provides tech employers across sectors with a seamless way to hire top-tier freelancers and contract talent for business-critical projects.



(hackajob launches contract-based hiring solution)

The company's new temporary hiring solution was developed in response to the changing tech hiring landscape, which has fundamentally shifted considering recent tech layoffs. By adding hackajob on-demand to its marketplace, hackajob is supporting tech teams of the future, which will undoubtedly be comprised of a mix of internal and external employees to help support companies' ongoing tech initiatives.

Research has revealed that 60 percent of hackajob's global live tech talent pool is interested in temporary opportunities, indicating that a talent pipeline of contract-based professionals already exists within the company's vast network. In addition, the introduction of hackajob on-demand means the two-sided online marketplace is more effectively meeting its tech talent's diverse needs and employment interests.

Since its launch, hackajob has been an effective and efficient marketplace for matching companies with top tech talent based on skills and preferences. It has allowed countless employers to reinvest their valuable time away from sourcing and hiring strategy so they can focus on company initiatives and growth. By trusting hackajob, they have been able to source high-quality tech talent fast and at scale, improve their appeal to a broader audience, achieve DE&I goals, and leverage critical tech talent data and insights.

With the introduction of hackajob on-demand, employers may continue to source permanent tech talent, while also filling shorter-term contract-based roles. hackajob also alleviates the burden of certain workforce management duties for temporary talent, including payroll and onboarding talent.

"The introduction of hackajob on-demand means that employers across industries can leverage a single solution for all their tech hiring needs, both permanent and freelance," said hackajob Founder and CEO Mark Chaffey. We've been trusted by hundreds of tech employers for a decade and acknowledge the need to adapt to their changing needs. With hackajob on-demand, they can scale up their tech workforce when needed and scale back down after their project is completed."

The pool of candidates within the hackajob marketplace includes talent spanning more than 150 job titles and 2,000 tech skills, from software engineering to project managers and UI/UX specialists. These highly skilled tech professionals are thoroughly vetted before entering the marketplace, with a 10-step onboarding process to ensure they meet all job needs. hackajob's in-house customer and talent success managers and leading workforce management partners promise a fast, compliant, and risk-free hiring experience.

To begin, hiring companies must share their project requirements, with a shortlist of candidates available in as little as 24 hours. Those interested in hackajob on-demand are welcome to join the waitlist .

