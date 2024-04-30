Cybersixgill Unveils Third-Party Intelligence, Exposing Threats to Organizations Stemming From Their Supply Chain

Powerful, New Extension Curates and Enhances Cybersixgill's Comprehensive Threat Intelligence with Vendor-Specific Security Posture Data, Enabling Security Operations to Preempt Threats Originating from Third-Party Suppliers

Research shows that supply chain attacks, such as SolarWinds, Kaseya, and others, are a leading cause of cyber-attacks and are quickly becoming a significant source of risk to organizations.

Cybersixgill's new Third-Party Intelligence module identifies potential supply chain risks and delivers impact assessment with recommendations for remediation before an attack launches.

The new module, combined with Cybersixgill's Attack Surface Management solution, increases an organization's ability to eliminate threat exposure blind spots and facilitates preemptive action against the most likely threats.

Cybersixgill's Third-Party Intelligence module is available immediately for beta customers. More information is available here.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, broke new ground today by introducing its Third-Party Intelligence module. The new module delivers vendor-specific cybersecurity and threat intelligence to organizations' security teams, enabling them to continuously monitor and detect risks to their environment arising from third-party suppliers and take preemptive action before an attack executes.

The Third-Party Intelligence module combines vendor-specific cyber threat intelligence (CTI) with cybersecurity posture data from suppliers' tech environments, exposing a critical blind spot for security teams. With this intelligence, threat analysts and security operations teams can identify threats from the supply chain and expand their threat exposure management efforts.

Research shows that in 2023, there were 245,000 software supply chain attacks, costing organizations $46 billion1. That amount will likely rise to $60 billion in 20252. Additionally, nearly two-thirds (61%) of U.S. businesses were directly impacted by a software supply chain attack in the 12-month period ending in April 20233, while 66% of companies say they do not trust their third parties to notify them of a significant breach4.

"Cybersixgill's new Third-Party Intelligence is a significant advancement in delivering actionable threat intelligence insights to security teams and CISOs to help them strengthen and protect the organization's risk posture," said Chris Steffen, Vice President of Research, Security, and Risk Management for Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). "Threat intelligence that shines a broad, bright light on threats from within a company's third-party network has been a glaring missing piece in organizations' cybersecurity programs. I applaud their efforts to bring this much-needed solution to market."

"Security teams can take every precaution to protect their organization's environment. But if they lack intelligence about the risks facing their third-party supply chain and the impact on their security posture, the consequences can be costly to the company's brand and bottom line," said Gabi Reish, Chief Product Officer for Cybersixgill. "With the rising cost of supply chain attacks, our new Third-Party Intelligence module gives security operations and threat analysts critical insights to protect their organization and its network of suppliers and partners."

For more information, including a video walk-through of Cybersixgill's new Third-Party Intelligence, visit https://cybersixgill.com/products/cyber-threat-intelligence/third-party-intelligence.

To schedule a meeting with Cybersixgill at RSA 2024 and see a demo of the new Third-Party Intelligence module, visit https://cybersixgill.com/events/rsa-2024.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo.

