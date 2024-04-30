Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of AlzeCure Pharma AB

With effect from May 02, 2024, the subscription rights in AlzeCure Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 14, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ALZCUR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022060794 Order book ID: 334421 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 02, 2024, the paid subscription shares in AlzeCure Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 30, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ALZCUR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022060802 Order book ID: 334422 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB