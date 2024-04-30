Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of AlzeCure Pharma AB

With effect from May 02, 2024, the subscription rights in AlzeCure Pharma AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 14, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ALZCUR TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022060794              
Order book ID:  334421                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 02, 2024, the paid subscription shares in AlzeCure Pharma
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including May 30, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ALZCUR BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022060802              
Order book ID:  334422                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
