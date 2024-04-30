Researchers at the Delft University of Technology have fabricated an interdigitated back contact and heterojunction solar cell that uses a thin full-area molybdenum oxide layer as a blanket layer. The device reportedly ensures well-passivated gaps between electron and hole collecting regions. Scientists at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have designed a solar cell with an interdigitated back contact (IBC) and heterojunction (HJT) architecture that uses an electron collection contact stack based on molybdenum oxide (MoOx). MoOx is a transition metal oxide (TMO) nanomaterial that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...