

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy expanded in the first quarter after two consecutive declines, a preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew by more-than-expected 0.3 percent on quarter following a 0.1 percent fall each in the fourth and third quarters of 2023.



Thus the economy recovered from a recession. GDP was expected to rise 0.1 percent in the first quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth accelerated to 0.4 percent from 0.1 percent in the previous quarter. This was also better than forecast of 0.2 percent.



