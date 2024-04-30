Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
30.04.2024 | 12:02
Amber Book Announces Michael Ermann to Speak at AIA Conference 2024

BLACKSBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Amber Book, the leading provider of architecture licensure exam prep resources, today announced that Amber Book Founder Michael Ermann will be speaking at the AIA Conference on Architecture and Design 2024 (AIA24).

Michael Ermann

On Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. EDT, Michael Ermann will take part in a panel discussion "NextGen: Ask Anything! Licensure Town Hall" to provide insights on academic pathways, the Architecture Registration Exam (ARE), Architectural Experience Program (AXP) hours, Integrated Path to Architectural Licensure (IPAL), and more.

In addition to the town hall, Michael Ermann will host the "Amber Book Immersive Building Systems Workshop & Tour" on June 5th and 8th. These sessions are designed for emerging professionals on the path to licensure and will focus on essential building systems like HVAC, power distribution, and building enclosures. Participants will enjoy interactive demonstrations and a walking tour of the mechanical rooms at the National Building Museum and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, providing an in-depth look at how these systems integrate into modern architecture.

"We are excited to bring Amber Book's proven licensure preparation tools to this year's AIA Conference," said Michael Ermann, founder of Amber Book. "Participating in the panel discussion and our immersive workshops allows us to directly engage with the future leaders of our profession. AIA24 is an ideal setting to share our insights and strategies, helping emerging professionals not only pass their exams but also excel in their careers. The AIA Conference is a crucial venue for fostering dialogue and innovation in our industry, and I'm looking forward to contributing to these important conversations."

At the premier event for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals, Amber Book's participation highlights its dedication to educational excellence and its role in shaping the future of the architecture profession. Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the Amber Book booth (3127) on the expo floor to learn more about their offerings and engage with their team of experts.

About Amber Book
Amber Book empowers architects through every stage of their professional architecture career - from licensing preparation to deep skilling. Committed to getting every architect licensed, Amber Book delivers what architectural learning practitioners value most: a flexible learning model, visually engaging and interactive content, and up-to-date study materials. Amber Book has enrolled 39,000+ emerging professionals and signed up 1,000 firms with an average ARE 5.0® pass rate of 80 percent. For more information, visit AmberBook.com. Amber Book is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

Contact Information

Liz Meitus
SVP Corporate Communications
press@careercertified.com
720.822.5314

SOURCE: Amber Book

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
