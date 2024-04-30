SpinEM Robotics and Spineart Forge Strategic Partnership with €10 Million Investment

GENEVA and SAINT-MARTIN D'HÈRES, France, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpinEM Robotics, a leading deep tech startup specializing in cutting-edge navigation solutions for robotic spinal surgery, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its innovation journey. The company has successfully closed a Series A2 funding round, securing a €10 million ($11 million) strategic investment from Spineart, a global leader in spine surgery innovation.

This investment marks the beginning of an exciting development collaboration between SpinEM Robotics and Spineart. Together, the companies aim to revolutionize the field of spinal surgery by combining SpinEM Robotics' advanced navigation and robotic assistance technology with Spineart's expertise in surgical solutions. By focusing on improving accuracy and eliminating the reliance on 3D cameras in navigation and robotics, the partnership will address the evolving needs of surgeons and patients worldwide.

Stephane Morvan, CEO of SpinEM Robotics, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating: "Led by industry visionary Stéphane Lavallée, SpinEM Robotics has developed groundbreaking technologies that will redefine the standard of care in navigated and robotically enabled spinal surgery. Our solutions seamlessly integrate human-robot interfaces, enhancing surgical precision and efficiency."

Jerome Trividic, CEO of Spineart, expressed his enthusiasm for the strategic partnership, stating, "We are excited to integrate SpinEM Robotics' transformative navigation and robotics technology into our portfolio. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower surgeons, hospitals, and, most importantly, enable patients' return to active life."

This strategic investment not only strengthens SpinEM Robotics' position in the market but also leverages the synergies between SpinEM Robotics, Spineart, and the eCential Robotics open platform.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Channy Em at cem@spineart.com.

About SpinEM Robotics

SpinEM Robotics is a pioneering deep tech startup specializing in novel surgical robotics and navigation solutions for spine surgery. Founded in 2021, it is a spin-off from Haventure Medtech Start up Studio. SpinEM Robotics is headquartered in Saint-Martin d'Hères, France.

About SPINEART

Spineart is a global leader in spine surgery innovation, dedicated to accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies for surgeons and hospitals worldwide for the benefit of their patients. Renowned for its commitment to Quality, Innovation, and Simplicity, Spineart continues to push the boundaries of spinal surgery with its comprehensive portfolio of procedural solutions and digital technologies.

Spineart was awarded the "Prix de l'Economie Genevoise 2022" for its contribution to technological and scientific innovations, commercial activities, job creations and ESG principles.

Please visit www.spineart.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About eCential Robotics

eCential Robotics is a Grenoble-based company specializing in surgical robotics. It develops and markets a unique system unifying 2D/3D robotic imaging and real-time navigation. With 100 patents and seven trademarks, it pursues a disruptive innovation strategy. It offers orthopedic and neurosurgeons easy-to-use, cutting-edge technology to visualize their operations, particularly minimally invasive surgery. The eCential Robotics platform is a universal system open to all implants.

eCential Robotics has designed a breakthrough innovation enabling third parties to develop surgical Apps on its open platform. Collaborations have been set up with several orthopedic manufacturers, as well as with startups in the French ecosystem. eCential Robotics is positioning as a leader in the fast-growing surgical robotics sector and aspires to become the world leader in open robotic platforms.

Winner of the Bpifrance Worldwide Innovation Challenge in 2018, the company designs and produces all its equipment in Grenoble, France.

Please visit www.ecential-robotics.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448524/4678713/Spineart_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spinem-robotics-and-spineart-forge-strategic-partnership-with-10-million-investment-302130915.html