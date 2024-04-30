

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to a 4-day high of 1.0727 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 4-day low of 1.0689.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the yen, the euro advanced to 0.8553, 0.9779 and 168.37 from early lows of 0.8530, 0.9754 and 167.23, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro climbed to 4-day highs of 1.6431 and 1.8048 from early lows of 1.6324 and 1.7938, respectively.



The euro advanced to a 5-day high of 1.4688 against the Canadian dollar, from an early an early low of 1.4636.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the greenback, 0.86 against the pound, 0.98 against the franc, 171.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the aussie, 1.81 against the kiwi and 1.47 against the loonie.



