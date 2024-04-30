Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 12:24
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Information Office of Suzhou Municipal People's Government: 367 new projects inked in Suzhou

SUZHOU, China, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, held a global investment promotion conference on Friday, themed "Invest In Suzhou For A Win-win Future", culminating in the signing of 367 projects on-site, according to the Information Office of Suzhou Municipal People's Government.

The signing ceremony of investment promotion conference

The event saw participation from 429 of the world's Fortune 500 companies. Total investment for the signed projects amounting to around 372 billion yuan (about 51.3 billion U.S. dollars), including 30 projects from such companies. These projects span various high-tech industries, including new energy, high-end equipment, advanced materials, and biopharmaceuticals.

Cao Guofen, Deputy Director of Suzhou's Commerce Bureau, noted that the city has attracted 4 percent of the country's actualized foreign investment, with 175 Fortune 500 companies already investing in 486 projects in the city. Since the beginning of this year, Suzhou has signed a total of 809 projects, with an aggregate investment exceeding 580 billion yuan.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401390/Conference_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/367-new-projects-inked-in-suzhou-302131443.html

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.