Information Office of Suzhou Municipal People's Government: 367 new projects inked in Suzhou

SUZHOU, China, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, held a global investment promotion conference on Friday, themed "Invest In Suzhou For A Win-win Future", culminating in the signing of 367 projects on-site, according to the Information Office of Suzhou Municipal People's Government.

The event saw participation from 429 of the world's Fortune 500 companies. Total investment for the signed projects amounting to around 372 billion yuan (about 51.3 billion U.S. dollars), including 30 projects from such companies. These projects span various high-tech industries, including new energy, high-end equipment, advanced materials, and biopharmaceuticals.

Cao Guofen, Deputy Director of Suzhou's Commerce Bureau, noted that the city has attracted 4 percent of the country's actualized foreign investment, with 175 Fortune 500 companies already investing in 486 projects in the city. Since the beginning of this year, Suzhou has signed a total of 809 projects, with an aggregate investment exceeding 580 billion yuan.

