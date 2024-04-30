Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 12:30
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

30 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 29 April 2024

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£49.407 million

Including current year income and expenses

£49.560 million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

259.23p

Including current year income and expenses

260.04p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

259.63p

Including current year income and expenses

260.36p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.