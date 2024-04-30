

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were slightly higher on Tuesday after China reported mixed PMI data for April and the euro zone exited recession.



Additionally, Euro zone inflation held steady as expected in April but a crucial indicator on underlying price pressures slowed, raising expectations that the European Central Bank might cut interest rates for the first time at the beginning of June 2024.



Amid much uncertainty over the timing of a Federal Reserve rate cut in 2024, investors now await the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday and the release of the non-farm payrolls data due on Friday for directional cues.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.2 percent to $87.38 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $82.77.



Oil prices were poised to conclude the month of April without much change against a backdrop of easing tensions between Israel and Iran and a potential delay in interest-rate cuts in the U.S.



Market participants are pinning hopes for a Gaza truce and hostage release deal as Hamas said it was studying the latest proposal.



The Palestinian militant group said it was considering a plan for a 40-day ceasefire and the release of scores of hostages for larger numbers of Palestinian prisoners.



