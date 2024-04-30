Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

30 April 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 29 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

29 April 2024 55.82p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 55.68p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

30 April 2024