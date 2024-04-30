Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU) As at close of business on 29-April-2024 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 194.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 194.84p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Please note that, further to the announcement dated 27 March 2024 which set out the revised timetable for the reclassification of the Company's Shares, this is the final announcement of separate NAVs for the UK Equity Share Class, the Balanced Risk Share Class and the Managed Liquidity Share Class. NAVs will continue to be published for the Global Share Class and it is expected that the first NAV for the Global Share Class as enlarged for the reclassification will be published on 8 May 2024.