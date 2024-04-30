Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 12:36
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 29-April-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue110.17p
INCLUDING current year revenue116.02p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Please note that, further to the announcement dated 27 March 2024 which set out the revised timetable for the reclassification of the Company's Shares, this is the final announcement of separate NAVs for the UK Equity Share Class, the Balanced Risk Share Class and the Managed Liquidity Share Class. NAVs will continue to be published for the Global Share Class and it is expected that the first NAV for the Global Share Class as enlarged for the reclassification will be published on 8 May 2024.


© 2024 PR Newswire
