HONG KONG, Apr 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and inaugural DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong concluded successfully today, while the Hong Kong International Licensing Show (HKILS), ended yesterday. The four trade fairs collectively attracted over 60,000 buyers from 127 countries and regions. The Gifts & Premium Fair welcomed some 35,000 buyers, while the Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack fair drew over 10,000 buyers, and the HKILS had over 15,000. Buyers from outside Hong Kong were mainly from Mainland China, Taiwan, the United States, Japan and Korea, demonstrating active global participation in the April trade events. Concurrent with the HKILS, the Asian Licensing Conference (ALC) invited nearly 30 international industry experts to share insights on global licensing trends and growth drivers. The four trade fairs, along with the ALC, contribute to the promotion of Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries and development of intellectual property trade.Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "The Gifts & Premium Fair, Printing & Packaging Fair, inaugural DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong, and HKILS bring together creative industry professionals and licensing industry players, providing a platform for exchange and connecting potential partners. Under the national 14th Five Year Plan, Hong Kong serves as a centre for cultural promotion and exchange, with the goal of promoting Chinese culture overseas. This year's Gifts & Premium Fair and HKILS feature rich cultural and creative content, with the participation of numerous cultural and creative communities from Mainland China, which has been well-received by buyers. Additionally, with the recent implementation of the plastic-free policy in Hong Kong from last week, the Printing & Packaging Fair and inaugural DeLuxe PrintPack have attracted many local buyers seeking eco-friendly packaging, creating more business opportunities for the industry." She further emphasised that Hong Kong is a renowned global sourcing hub, and the April trade shows gather industry people from traditional markets such as Europe and the United States, as well as those from emerging markets such as Mainland China, ASEAN and the Middle East. With the HKTDC providing online and offline business matching platforms, the industry can seize golden opportunities in the April sourcing season.60% anticipate increase in salesDuring the Gifts & Premium Fair, the HKTDC commissioned an independent research agency to interview some 870 exhibitors and buyers. Of the respondents, 60% believed their overall sales figures would rise in the next 12 to 24 months while 38% consider rising demand from emerging markets as the biggest business opportunity this year, followed by recovering purchasing power from customers (33%) and business leads from e-tailing (30%). The greatest challenges identified were fluctuations of the global economy (49%), impact of inflation (34%) and exchange rate volatility (33%).In terms of market expansion, the popular choices among respondents included Northern and Western Europe (27%), North America (27%), ASEAN (22%) and Japan (14%).Respondents identified green, environmentally friendly (60%), chic and fashionable (40%) and high-tech (31%) as the three major gifts and premium market product-feature trends. The gift and premium items with the most growth potential were considered to be sustainable gifts (16%), figurines & decorations (16%) and toys & baby products (16%).Market trends usher in cultural creative and eco-friendly productsHong Kong is a leading sourcing hub for gifts, and exhibitors at the Gifts & Premium Fair are closely attuned to trends, incorporating cultural and creative designs. Marushin Sun Heart (HK) Limited has introduced uniquely designed small bags and pouches in the shape of food items which are popular in Europe and the United States. The exhibitor joined the Gifts & Premium Fair in order to bring these popular bags into Asian markets and the result exceeded expectations. Shoko Kodama, Board Director, Marushin Co., Ltd., said: "At the fair, we have transformed our booth into a supermarket and attracted a lot of new buyers, 70% of whom come from Europe and the United States and the remainder from Southeast Asia. Their responses are very positive. So far, we have found 20 to 30 potential distributors. Some of our existing distributors have already placed on-the-spot orders worth a total of US$50,000 on the first day. We expect our on-site orders will amount to US$200,000."In addition, a Jingdezhen porcelain manufacturer joined the Gifts & Premium Fair for the first time to promote handcrafted and unique porcelain artworks. Their products have garnered appreciation among collectors from Hong Kong, Indonesia and Singapore.Hong Kong-based Printing and Packaging Fair exhibitor Zune Asia Ltd has operated in Hong Kong for over 20 years and now focuses on developing markets in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Area Manager Alex Cheung said: "We are a branch of a Swiss cutting company and have joined this fair for more than 10 years. On the fair's second day, we already met close to 30 buyers from Mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea and India. We estimate to generate sales revenue of HK$5 million (US$640,000) to $6 million during the fair. We also reconnected with two past customers at the fair." The returned Korea Pavilion also received positive responses, Jae Hyoung Kim, Manager of Sangil Eco & Paper Bag Co., Ltd, an exhibitor offering sustainable products and solutions, successfully connected to four potential buyers from large-scale stores based in Chile, Mainland China and Europe.The inaugural DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong brings together a wider range of luxury packaging options for buyers. Curtis Chan, Founder of Hong Kong-based Merit Ideas International Limited, said: "We were very pleased that we made contact with 20 to 30 new buyers on the first day. We have also connected with five different buyers from packaging companies in Mexico, Lotte Group in Korea, Isabelle Food Company in Taiwan, and a jewellery company in Mainland China through the Click2Match platform. We expect to secure orders worth HK$200,000 (US$26,000) to $300,000 during the fair."One-stop trade platform enhances synergyOn the buyer side, Pierre Lombard, Marketing Executive of Verimark (Pty) Ltd, a direct marketing company in South Africa, said: "I have found at Gifts Fair 14 potential suppliers which have their own factories, and I'll close deals valued at US$150,000 with two toy factories. I am happy to see new and innovative designs for smart watches, body massage guns, home fitness equipment and microfibre bath towels. I will place orders later." Another buyer from the United States, Connie Tsang from Time Products International, highlighted that the product sustainability and practicality are key market trends. Through Click2Match, she connected with several eco-friendly product suppliers and will be finalising a deal with an Indian supplier to purchase environmentally friendly bags worth US$10,000.Quan Luong Le, CEO and Founder of Nam Xanh Joint Stock Company, a buyer from Vietnam, found many suppliers at the Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack fair. He said: "We are looking for some long-term suppliers and we met 15 on the first day, who are mainly from Mainland China including Guangdong, Shenzhen and Xuzhou. We will shortlist three to four suppliers, and place orders of 5,000 to 10,000 units of ribbons, glass bottles and gift boxes initially, roughly amounting to US$40,000 to $50,000." Another buyer, Martin Dusanek, Managing Director of Dekos Packaging Solutions in Czech Republic, said: "Our main focus was on sourcing green and high-end custom packaging products, and I successfully met potential suppliers from Mainland China and Korea. The estimated total value of the packaging procurement is US$50,000."Under the EXHIBITION+ model, the four trade fairs integrate offline and online elements. Apart from taking part in the physical fairs, buyers can continue networking through the Click2Match smart business-matching platform.The Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, organised by the HKTDC, took place from 27 to 30 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Concurrently, the HKTDC and CIEC Exhibition Company (Hong Kong) Limited held the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and the inaugural DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Photos download: https://bit.ly/4aVqr2f
Website
Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkgiftspremiumfair/en
Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkprintpackfair/en
DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong: https://www.hktdc.com/event/deluxeprintpackhk/en
Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hklicensingshow/en 