

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices declined on Tuesday as upbeat earnings from the U.S. along with encouraging European GDP data helped improve investors' appetite for risk.



Spot gold dipped 0.8 percent to $2,317.15 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 1.3 percent at $2,328.15.



A firmer dollar weighed on bullion as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



No change in interest rates is expected, but the accompanying policy statement and remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell may offer some clues on what the U.S. central bank might cut interest rates in the coming months.



Apart from the FOMC meeting, upcoming earnings reports of Amazon and Apple as well as the April U.S. jobs report also remain on investors' radar.



Recent high inflation reports dampened expectations of a near-term rate cut, with much uncertainty prevailing over just how much Fed officials will be able to cut interest rates in 2024.



Most economists expect the U.S. central bank to leave rates unchanged until at least September.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX