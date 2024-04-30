Egal Pads on a Roll Period Equity Products Move Beyond Schools to Installations in City Buildings, Airports, Stadiums, Corporate Campuses and Public Libraries

Company's solution and innovative approach to delivering period pads where people need them-in bathroom stalls-is 'on a roll,' as regulations and public demand recognize the importance of making products available and free

Egal , a company on a mission to give periods equal treatment in the restroom, is quickly moving to broad market acceptance in the United States, Europe, Africa, and Asia with its unique Pads on a Roll menstrual product. The company is now offering its product in several cities including Hyattsville, Md., Fairfax, Va., and Dallas, to provide their product in public buildings. Egal is also partnering with Throne , the unique portable toilet company, to provide its Pads on a Roll in its toilets in a number of locations.

The patented Egal Pads on a Roll is similar to a toilet paper roll, designed to be installed in bathroom stalls where they are needed. The rolls consist of 40 wrapped menstrual pads joined end-to-end and perforated for easy use.

The company has seen a major upswing recently in public acceptance for the need to provide free period products - a movement that began in policies relating to public schools, colleges and universities, as well as public buildings In the United States. According to a 2023 survey, 25 percent of menstruating students are unable to complete schoolwork due to a lack of access to period products.

"It's essential to make menstrual products available when and where people need them and that's why it is so important for schools and other public buildings to provide free access in all restrooms. Do you carry around your own toilet paper?" said Penelope Finnie, CEO, Egal. "This is an issue of privacy, dignity, and equality. It started with schools, but obviously the need is far greater."

Utah was the first state to mandate such free products in all state-owned buildings and Ann Arbor, Mich. was the first city to enact similar requirements in all public buildings in the city. To date, more than 25 states and Washington, D.C. have passed legislation mandating free pads be available in schools and other public places.

Pads on a Roll are currently being tested and piloted in a broad range of locations, as the public and legislators, as well as private business leaders, recognize that menstrual equity has come of age. Congresswoman Grace Meng (N.Y., 6th Congressional district) said "Menstrual equity is not a choice or luxury. It is a human right and a health right."

Other new locations for Egal products include:

Major distributors and suppliers, including Grainger, a major supplier for the military and Staples

Airports including Richmond International Airport, Denver International Airport (with 40,000 employees), with other major airports considering pilots

Corporate and public campuses including Rogers Communications (Canada), Prima Care and Oklahoma State Department of Health

Stadiums, arenas and sports teams in the U.S. and the U.K.

More than 25 public library systems

Largest U.K. distributor will provide Egal to U.K. public schools (a government requirement to offer free period products in every public school)

Users have enthusiastically embraced the Pads on a Roll approach. Visitors have left comments, using a QR code available in the toilet stalls. For example:

"This was a brilliant and a very caring gesture for humanity especially women in times of natural needs."

"I love this! As someone who got her period unexpectedly while flying, I wish I had this option. Thank you!"

"This is such a blessing --THANK YOU for such an innovative, impactful and thoughtful amenity!!!"

Egal is Easier to Manage, More Cost Effective

Egal's rolls of sanitary pads are available right in the stall; the first and only solution to offer this kind of privacy and convenience. Mounted like a toilet paper dispenser, Pads on a Roll are much easier to refill than the tampon and pad dispensers you'll see mounted by the sink. These sink vending machines also are often jammed or empty, and for the maintenance crew, painfully time-consuming to refill.

Egal has the U.S. patent for Pads on a Roll and has PCT patents pending internationally. The dispenser and special roll up pads require less space and packaging than vending machine supplies.

To learn more about Egal and Pads on a Roll, visit www.padsonaroll.com .

Images available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KBZwqpEjbgMb4UzTj9QvYFJHVmIIGpYc

About Egal

Egal Pads, Inc. is a women-owned and led business. Pads on a Roll is a menstrual product that can be dispensed in the privacy of every public stall as easily as toilet paper. Egal pads require little investment and are less expensive to operate when compared to vending machines placed near sinks. The Pads on a Roll are being installed in schools, public buildings, stadiums, corporate campuses and airports in the United States, Canada, Europe and Africa. The company recently won the Innovation Award at Women's Health Innovation Summit Europe in Basel, Switzerland. Learn more at www.padsonaroll.com .

