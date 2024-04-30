

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.24 billion, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $1.34 billion, or $1.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.34 billion or $2.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $8.77 billion from $6.96 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $2.24 Bln. vs. $1.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.48 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $8.77 Bln vs. $6.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.50 - $14.00 Full year revenue guidance: $42.4 - $43.6 Bln



