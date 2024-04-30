IRIS offers immersive insights reports and live dashboards designed to help the healthcare industry and other stakeholders anticipate and identify transformative market events, and how best to strategically navigate the fast-moving environment.

Real Chemistry, a leading provider of AI-driven insights and marketing and communications for the healthcare industry, has launched IRIS the only insights-as-a-service platform focused on helping healthcare leaders and other stakeholders act with clarity and confidence when transformative healthcare market events emerge. Fueled by the analysis of billions of data points using Real Chemistry's proprietary AI, analytics and insights tools, IRIS offers a live dashboard and timely market reports. The reports provide a comprehensive, cross-functional analysis and insights into what's happening now in the healthcare market and the forces that could shape what's coming next; including its first detailed view of the fast-moving GLP-1 agonist obesity market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430140657/en/

The IRIS platform offers a multi-dimensional and aggregated view across market performance, market access dynamics, the policy landscape, consumer behaviors and clinical milestones. IRIS also includes unparalleled earned and social media analysis for a dynamic view of the conversation happening in the marketplace, which is essential for healthcare companies seeking to enter the increasingly noisy market.

"If you believe GLP-1 agonists for obesity treatment are just another class of pharmaceutical products, you need to take a closer look at the transformation that is unfolding," said Rita Glaze-Rowe, President of Transformative Healthcare Markets at Real Chemistry. "No other therapeutic category has the emotional, psychological, physical, clinical, cultural and economic impact that treating obesity brings. This new reality has spurred behaviors that are pushing and challenging the U.S. healthcare ecosystem. IRIS is designed to equip leaders with the continuous data-driven insights they need to understand what is happening and optimize how they operate within and alongside these transformations."

The first market-level report, titled "GLP-1 Agonists: Signals of a New Era," explores how the catalyzing forces driving treatment for obesity, the most relatable condition in the U.S., are leading to a new analogue for the healthcare industry one that mirrors consumer lifestyle industries instead of traditional healthcare marketing and communication benchmarks. The impact of this could be far-reaching across the industry and reset how health and healthcare companies engage with consumers, physicians and patients.

Key findings from the report include:

The rise of a new GLP-1 influencer with online behaviors, content creation momentum and monetization approaches that mirror what has been seen with the beauty and fashion influencer community, rather than with healthcare influencers. This new phenomenon is putting additional strain on an already complex patient-healthcare provider relationship and creating pressure for marketing and communication teams to create new ways to engage, educate and activate.

Growing consumer-led, online communities are joining forces to navigate and advise others on managing market impacts, such as shortages and access. As a result, these communities are circumventing the traditional ecosystem, creating gaps in real-world data visibility and adversely impacting the healthcare provider-patient relationship.

Currently, there are 119 active GLP-1 agonist clinical trials, with 53 in Phases 3 or 4. These trials cover more than 60 potential new disease states for GLP-1 treatment. The potential market entry of new drugs in five to 10 years means that organizations that are exploring launching new products will need stronger commercial readiness strategies to optimize their potential position with investors.

"Transformative healthcare events can be fluid and can reshape the healthcare ecosystem, but the question of how deep and wide the impact will be is what healthcare continues to grapple with in planning and actions," said Shankar Narayanan, CEO of Real Chemistry. "That's why we've made the strategic decision to invest in this team and platform to help our clients be proactive when new innovations shake up the market. We're bringing the best of our expertise, data and analytics together to help the healthcare industry stay ahead of the curve and create better patient experiences in our pursuit to transform healthcare from what it is to what it should be."

This report is the first of many from Real Chemistry's new Transformative Healthcare Markets team of multi-disciplinary experts. The team's goal is to help stakeholders understand the forces creating the healthcare ecosystem's most disruptive markets, providing the insights and direction to proactively anticipate and respond to impacts in near-real-time.

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is a trusted partner to the world's most successful life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, we help the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage patients and professionals using bold ideas to create human-centric healthcare experiences. Anchored by our culture of innovation and boundless creativity, our 2,000+ experts across the life sciences, marketing communications and technology enable modern medical therapies and those they were designed to help meet and exceed their potential.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430140657/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Lauren Venoy, APR

Director, Corporate Communications

LVenoy@RealChemistry.com

(904) 874-5814

IRIS Platform:

Shelly Cohn, VP, Customer Success

Transformative Healthcare Markets

scohn@realchemistry.com

(847) 826-6583