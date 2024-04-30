BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 29 April 2024 were:
220.00p Capital only
220.15p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 52,352 ordinary shares on 29th April 2024, the Company has 77,112,324 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 23,248,981 shares which are held in Treasury.