

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.0 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $13.5 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.2 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.3% to $167.8 million from $200.5 million last year.



LendingTree, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.0 Mln. vs. $13.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $167.8 Mln vs. $200.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $175 - $190 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $690 - $720 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken