

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO), while reporting higher first-quarter results, on Tuesday maintained its outlook for fiscal 2024 comparable earnings growth forecast, but lifted organic revenue growth view.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Coca-Cola shares were losing around 0.7 percent to trade at $61.62.



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect comparable earnings per share growth of 4 percent to 5 percent from last year's $2.69.



Coca-Cola now expects to deliver comparable currency neutral earnings per share growth of 11 percent to 13 percent. The previous outlook was growth in a range of 8 to 10 percent.



Further, the company now projects organic revenue growth of 8 percent to 9 percent, which consists of operating performance at the high end of the company's long-term growth model and the anticipated pricing impact of a number of markets experiencing intense inflation.



Previously, the firm projected organic revenue growth of 6 to 7 percent, with a 2 to 3 percent currency headwind and 4 to 5 percent headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes.



In its first quarter, Coca-Cola's earnings increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.18 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $3.11 billion, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Adjusted earnings were $3.12 billion or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9 percent to $11.30 billion from $10.98 billion last year.



