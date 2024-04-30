

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of the Fed's monetary policy decision on Wednesday gripped world markets. Though markets expect a rate cut only by September, anxiety about a hawkish tone in the Fed's forward guidance dampened sentiment. Mixed earnings reports also swayed market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading lower. European benchmarks are trading mixed. Asian shares mostly gained.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices gained slightly. Gold plunged ahead of Fed decision. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,377.80, down 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,113.10, down 0.06% Germany's DAX at 18,076.25, down 0.31% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,200.29, up 0.65% France's CAC 40 at 8,066.12, up 0.01% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,968.35, down 0.26% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,379.50, up 1.17% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,664.10, up 0.35% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,104.82, down 0.26% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,763.03, up 0.09%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0732, up 0.12% GBP/USD at 1.2550, down 0.09% USD/JPY at 156.90, up 0.37% AUD/USD at 0.6534, down 0.49% USD/CAD at 1.3683, up 0.18% Dollar Index at 105.68, up 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.635%, up 0.48% Germany at 2.5610%, up 1.39% France at 3.062%, up 1.26% U.K. at 4.3565%, up 1.48% Japan at 0.871%, down 0.11%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $87.37, up 0.19%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $82.75, up 0.15%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,328.10, down 1.26%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,705.19, down 1.54% Ethereum at $3,046.32, down 4.65% BNB at $580.91, down 1.59% Solana at $130.22, down 4.45% XRP at $0.5025, down 1.10%.



