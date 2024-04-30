KBR, Inc.: KBR Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Strong Q1 2024 Performance

Adjusted EBITDA2 Growth with Margin Expansion

HOUSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) today announced its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results.

"KBR's extraordinary team has yet again surpassed expectations, delivering outstanding first-quarter results," said Stuart Bradie, KBR's President and CEO. "Our team's unwavering commitment to our customers has led to year-over-year increases across all key financial metrics, particularly in Adjusted EBITDA2 and operating cash flow. Bookings during the quarter were well-aligned with our end markets across energy security, national defense, human performance, and sustainability."

New Business Awards

Backlog and options as of March 29, 2024 totaled $20.8 billion. Delivered 1.1x trailing-twelve-months (TTM) book-to-bill1 as of March 29, 2024. Awarded $1.9 billion of bookings and options in the quarter.

Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS) delivered 0.9x TTM book-to-bill1 as of March 29, 2024, including awards and achievements in the quarter as follows:

KBR's Purifier ammonia technology selected by Wuhuan Engineering Co. Ltd. for the expansion of El Nasr Company for Intermediate Chemicals' 1,200 metric tonnes per day ammonia plant in Egypt.

Selected by First State Hydrogen, Inc. to provide engineering services to study the feasibility of developing a clean hydrogen production facility through electrolysis powered by renewable energy. The study is part of First State Hydrogen's vision to provide clean hydrogen for Delaware and the U.S. mid-Atlantic and help the region meet its sustainability goals.

Signed an alliance agreement with GeoLith SAS to offer its advanced Direct Lithium Extraction technology, Li-Capt®. This technology enables zero-emission lithium extraction from untapped sources like geothermal and oil well brines.

Awarded a project management contract by Sonangol for the design and construction oversight of a new 200,000 barrels per day refinery in Lobito, Angola - one of the most significant and sustainable energy infrastructure projects in the region.

Secured a five-year asset condition monitoring program contract from Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Company to deploy predictive maintenance services at its plant in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia.

Government Solutions (GS) delivered 1.2x TTM book-to-bill1 as of March 29, 2024, including awards and achievements in the quarter as follows:

Awarded new contracts estimated at more than $450 million to provide systems engineering, acquisition support, phenomenology expertise and data science, as well as applied research, communications security infrastructure, operations and maintenance support to the U.S. Government.

Awarded a new subcontract with Bering Straits Information Technologies in support of the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command to provide human performance optimization services at various military bases around the world. This contract expands upon KBR's more than 50 years of commitment to the wider health and human performance market within NASA and the Department of Defense.

Won a new one-year task order with three one-year options on the Seaport NxG IDIQ contract to assist with project execution for the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, supporting the Defense Health Agency's cybersecurity services and risk management framework initiatives.

Selected to provide specialized IT services that will equip the Royal Australian Navy with a more modern and cyber worthy Fleet Information Environment.

Awarded a three-year contract, with a two year-option period, to deliver Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET) capability on behalf of the British Army.

Awarded option years for LOGCAP V to support activity in NORTHCOM and EUCOM.

Summarized First Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Three Months Ended

March 29,

March 31, Dollars in millions, except share data 2024

2023 Revenues 1,818

1,703 Operating income 166

144 Net income attributable to KBR 93

86 Adjusted EBITDA2 207

182 Operating income margin % 9.1 %

8.5 % Adjusted EBITDA2 margin % 11.4 %

10.7 % Earnings per share:





Diluted earnings per share 0.69

0.56 Adjusted earnings per share2 0.77

0.67 Cash flows:





Operating cash flows 91

35 Adjusted operating cash flows2 91

35 Adjusted free cash flows2 66

16

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 29, 2024

Revenue of $1.8 billion, up 7% on a year-over-year-basis

Net income attributable to KBR of $93 million; Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $207 million, up 14% on a year-over-year basis (11.4% Adjusted EBITDA 2 margin)

of $207 million, up 14% on a year-over-year basis (11.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin) Diluted EPS of $0.69; Adjusted EPS 2 of $0.77, up 15% on a year-over-year basis

of $0.77, up 15% on a year-over-year basis Operating cash flows of $91 million

Bookings and options of $1.9 billion during the quarter with 1.1x TTM book-to-bill1

Commentary on the Three Months Ended March 29, 2024

Revenues were $1.8 billion, up 7% compared to 1Q'23, primarily due to growth across Sustainable Technology Solutions; and within Government Solutions, new and on-contract growth across International, Defense & Intel, and Science and Space, partially offset by contraction in Readiness & Sustainment due to Ukraine funding delays.

Net income attributable to KBR was $93 million, up $7 million compared to 1Q'23, due to higher gross profit, equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates and gain on disposition of assets and investments, partially offset by higher interest expense and other non-operating expense.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $207 million, up 14% compared to 1Q'23, with Adjusted EBITDA2 margins of 11.4%, up 70 bps year-over-year.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.69, up 23% compared to 1Q'23, due to the increase in Net income attributable to KBR noted above and the decrease in diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted earnings per share2 was $0.77, up 15% compared to 1Q'23, due to the increase in Net income attributable to KBR noted above and the decrease in adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Operating cash flows were $91 million, up 160% compared to 1Q'23, primarily due to strong collections across the business.

Capital returned to shareholders totaled $79 million during the quarter, consisting of $61 million in share repurchases, inclusive of $50 million of open market repurchases and $11 million of repurchases to satisfy requirements of equity compensation plans, and $18 million in regular dividends.

Reaffirms Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The table below summarizes FY24 guidance and represents our views as of April 30, 2024.



Fiscal 2024 Guidance Revenue $7.4B - $7.7B Adjusted EBITDA $810M - $850M Diluted EPS* $2.88 - $3.08 Adjusted EPS* $3.10 - $3.30 Operating cash flows $450M - $480M



* Fiscal 2024 Diluted and Adjusted EPS guidance is calculated using a share count of approximately 135 million.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, and acquisition-related expenses without unreasonable effort, which could be material to the company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on KBR's website or by telephone at +1.866.813.9403, passcode: 154682.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 35,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding our expectations for our future financial performance, effective tax rate, operating cash flows, contract revenues, award activity and backlog, program activity, our business strategy, interest expense, and our plans for raising and deploying capital and paying dividends, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty, delays or reductions in government funding, appropriations and payments, including as a result of continuing resolution funding mechanisms, government shutdowns or changing budget priorities; developments and changes in government laws, regulations and policies that may require us to pause, delay or abandon new and existing projects; the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East and the related impacts on our business; potential adverse economic and market conditions, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

The company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

1 As used throughout this release and consistent with our practice, book-to-bill excludes long-term UK PFIs. 2 As used throughout this earnings release, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted earnings per share, Adjusted operating cash flows, and Adjusted free cash flows are non-GAAP financial measures. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial information, including reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.

KBR, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 29,

March 31,



2024

2023 Revenues:







Government Solutions

$ 1,386

$ 1,328 Sustainable Technology Solutions

432

375 Total revenues

1,818

1,703 Gross profit

248

245 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

30

23 Selling, general and administrative expenses

(121)

(124) Gain on disposition of assets and investments

6

- Other

3

- Operating income (loss):







Government Solutions

115

102 Sustainable Technology Solutions

86

82 Other

(35)

(40) Total operating income (loss)

166

144 Interest expense

(31)

(26) Other non-operating expense

(6)

(2) Income before income taxes

129

116 Provision for income taxes

(35)

(30) Net income

94

86 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

- Net income attributable to KBR

$ 93

$ 86 Adjusted EBITDA 1

$ 207

$ 182 Diluted EPS

$ 0.69

$ 0.56 Adjusted EPS 1

$ 0.77

$ 0.67 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

135

154 Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding

135

140



1 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure

KBR, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except share data)





March 29,

December 29,



2024

2023



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 314

$ 304 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $8 and $8, respectively

1,007

981 Contract assets

202

177 Other current assets

211

189 Total current assets

1,734

1,651 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $462 and $458 (including net PPE of $41 and $36 owned by a variable interest entity), respectively

247

239 Operating lease right-of-use assets

140

138 Goodwill

2,110

2,109 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $388 and $382, respectively

605

618 Equity in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

178

206 Deferred income taxes

205

239 Other assets

404

365 Total assets

$ 5,623

$ 5,565 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 669

$ 593 Contract liabilities

348

359 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits

301

340 Current maturities of long-term debt

22

31 Other current liabilities

239

249 Total current liabilities

1,579

1,572 Employee compensation and benefits

111

120 Income tax payable

106

106 Deferred income taxes

81

106 Long-term debt

1,842

1,801 Operating lease liabilities

175

176 Other liabilities

310

290 Total liabilities

4,204

4,171 Commitments and Contingencies







KBR shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

-

- Common stock, $0.001 par value 300,000,000 shares authorized, 182,233,362 and 181,713,586 shares issued, and 134,651,351 and 135,067,562 shares outstanding, respectively

-

- Paid-in capital in excess of par

2,514

2,505 Retained earnings

1,145

1,072 Treasury stock, 47,582,011 shares and 46,646,024 shares, at cost, respectively

(1,339)

(1,279) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(912)

(915) Total KBR shareholders' equity

1,408

1,383 Noncontrolling interests

11

11 Total shareholders' equity

1,419

1,394 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,623

$ 5,565

KBR, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 29,

March 31,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 94

$ 86 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 36

36 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (30)

(23) Deferred income tax 11

14 Gain on disposition of assets (6)

- Other 9

10 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses (30)

(130) Contract assets (26)

(7) Accounts payable 78

110 Contract liabilities (8)

6 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits (35)

(36) Payments on operating lease obligation (16)

(17) Payments from unconsolidated affiliates, net -

6 Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 43

24 Pension funding (7)

(4) Other assets and liabilities (22)

(40) Total cash flows provided by operating activities $ 91

$ 35 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (25)

$ (19) Proceeds from sale of assets or investments 6

- Return of (investments in) equity method joint ventures, net 29

61 Other 1

- Total cash flows provided by investing activities $ 11

$ 42 Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt 24

- Borrowings on Revolver 93

- Payments on short-term and long-term debt (75)

(4) Payments on settlement of warrants (33)

- Debt issuance costs (16)

- Payments of dividends to shareholders (18)

(16) Payments to reacquire common stock (61)

(61) Other (5)

27 Total cash flows used in financing activities $ (91)

$ (54) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1)

4 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 10

27 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 304

389 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 314

$ 416 Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information:





Noncash financing activities





Dividends declared $ 20

$ 18

KBR, Inc. Backlog Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



March 29,

December 29,

2024

2023 Government Solutions $ 12,888

$ 12,790 Sustainable Technology Solutions 4,363

4,545 Total backlog $ 17,251

$ 17,335 Award options 3,596

4,397 Total backlog and options $ 20,847

$ 21,732

Total backlog and options at March 29, 2024 totaled $20.8 billion, down 4% compared to December 29, 2023. Government Solutions backlog and options at March 29, 2024 totaled $16.5 billion, down $0.7 billion compared to December 29, 2023. Sustainable Technology Solutions backlog at March 29, 2024 totaled $4.4 billion, down $0.2 billion compared to December 29, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The following information provides reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in the press release to which this reconciliation is attached to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided the non-GAAP financial information presented in the press release as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the press release. The non-GAAP financial measures in the press release may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We evaluate performance based on EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin. EBITDA is defined as Net income attributable to KBR, plus Interest expense; Other non-operating expense; Provision for income taxes; and Depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the three month periods ended March 29, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are considered non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude certain amounts included in the calculation of net income (loss) attributable to KBR in accordance with GAAP for such periods. Management believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin afford investors a view of what management considers KBR's core performance for each of the three month periods ended March 29, 2024 and March 31, 2023 and also affords investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core performance for the comparable periods.



Three Months Ended

March 29,

March 31, Dollars in millions 2024

2023







Net income attributable to KBR $ 93

$ 86 Adjustments





• Interest expense 31

26 • Other non-operating expense 6

2 • Provision for income taxes 35

30 • Depreciation and amortization 36

36 EBITDA $ 201

$ 180 Adjustments





• Acquisition, integration and restructuring 1

1 • Ichthys commercial resolution 4

2 • Legacy legal fees and settlements 1

5 • Benefits related to exit from Russian commercial projects -

(6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 207

$ 182



Three Months Ended



March 29,

March 31,

Dollars in millions 2024

2023











Operating income $ 166

$ 144

Adjustments







• Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

-

• Depreciation and amortization 36

36

EBITDA $ 201

$ 180



Adjusted EPS

Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) for each of the three month periods ended March 29, 2024 and March 31, 2023 is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under SEC rules because Adjusted EPS excludes certain amounts included in the Diluted EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP for such periods. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is Diluted EPS for the same periods. Management believes that Adjusted EPS affords investors a view of what management considers KBR's core earnings performance for each of the three month periods ended March 29, 2024 and March 31, 2023 and also affords investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core earnings performance for the comparable periods.

We have calculated Adjusted EPS for each of the three month periods ended March 29, 2024 and March 31, 2023 by adjusting Diluted EPS for the items included in the table below.



Three Months Ended

March 29,

March 31,

2024

2023







Diluted EPS $ 0.69

$ 0.56 Adjustments





• Amortization related to acquisitions 0.04

0.05 • Ichthys commercial dispute costs 0.03

0.01 • Acquisition, integration and restructuring 0.01

0.01 • Impact of convert accounting -

0.05 • Legacy legal fees and settlements -

0.02 • Benefits related to exit from Russian commercial projects -

(0.03) Adjusted EPS $ 0.77

$ 0.67 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 135

154 Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding 135

140

We have calculated the 2024 guidance for Adjusted EPS by adjusting Diluted EPS for the items included in the table below.



Fiscal 2024 Guidance Diluted EPS 1 guidance $2.88

$3.08 Adjustments

• Amortization related to acquisitions 0.15 • Ichthys commercial dispute costs 0.03 • Acquisition, integration and restructuring 0.03 • Legacy legal fees 0.01 Adjusted EPS 1 guidance $3.10

$3.30



--------- 1 Diluted and Adjusted Fiscal 2024 EPS guidance are calculated using a share count of approximately 135 million.

Adjusted Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities and Adjusted Free Cash Flows

Adjusted operating cash flows and Adjusted free cash flows are considered non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules. Adjusted operating cash flows exclude certain amounts included in the cash flows provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted free cash flows exclude capital expenditures from Adjusted operating cash flows. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is cash flows provided by operating activities. Management believes that Adjusted operating cash flows and Adjusted free cash flows afford investors a view of what management considers KBR's core operating cash flow performance and also afford investors the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core operating cash generation performance.

We have calculated Adjusted operating cash flows and Adjusted free cash flows for each of the three month periods ended March 29, 2024 and March 31, 2023 by adjusting operating cash flow provided by operating activities for items included in the table below.



Three Months Ended

March 29,

March 31, Dollars in millions 2024

2023 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 91

$ 35 Add: Legacy legal settlement (after tax) -

- Adjust: CARES Act temporary tax repayment -

- Adjusted operating cash flows $ 91

$ 35 Less: Capital expenditures (25)

(19) Adjusted free cash flows $ 66

$ 16

