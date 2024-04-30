Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from its recently completed Phase II Drill Program at the Arthington target. The Phase II drilling results confirm the expansion of the mineralized strike length at Arthington to 2.4 km, marking a substantial increase to the previous 1 km strike length, with intercepts of multiple mineralized zones including high grades up to 8.98 g/t Au over 1.05 m. The Phase II Drill Program tested an extension of the Red Hill Zone to the Ambulai Field, extending the confirmed mineralized strike length and showcasing the potential for a significant mineral resource.

The Arthington target is positioned within an 18.5 km long district-scale mineralization trend and is one of the five high-priority, multi-kilometer drill-ready targets situated within the Company's 2,316 km2 Todi gold project (the "Todi Project") located in the Republic of Liberia, West Africa. Between its Phase I and Phase II Drill Programs, the Company has completed a total of 5,565.76 meters of drilling targeting a 2.4 km strike length out of a 4.5 km mineralization trend at Arthington. The drilling intersected multiple intervals of gold mineralization in 29 of 31 holes.

Drilling highlights from Arthington to date include 9.65m at 7.5g/t Au, 6.0m at 10.6 g/t Au, 25.90m at 2.10g/t Au including 9.14 m at 4.20 g/t Au, 5.65m at 4.67 g/t Au, 17m at 1.10 g/t Au, 15.38m at 1.06 g/t Au and 10.20 m at 1.23 g/t Au, 14.67m at 1.33 g/t Au including 3.00 m at 4.38 g/t Au and 11.00 m at 1.28 g/t Au. The Company has intersected gold mineralization in all of the Phase II drill holes reported to date, with results for one drill hole still pending. Notable mineralized shear zones were observed in all of the Phase II drill program, showing continuity of mineralization and underscoring the significant potential of the Arthington target and the Todi Project overall.

Figure-1: Map showing significant intercepts along the mineralized zones of the Arthington Target

Management Commentary

David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold, expressed excitement about the recent completion of the Phase II findings, emphasizing their validation of the Todi Project's substantial potential. "We are very pleased with the accomplishments of our VP of Exploration, Efdal Olcer and his dedicated team," Mr. Kol said. "The results of our recently concluded Phase II Drill Program validate the continuity and downdip extension of gold mineralization at the Arthington target, exhibiting significant grades of gold within shear zones. Notably, drill holes ADD023, ADD024, ADD025, ADD026, ADD027, ADD030 and ADD031, penetrated multiple mineralized zones in previously unexplored areas, affirming the anticipated continuation of gold mineralization. This expansion spans a remarkable distance of 2.4 km, highlighting the potential for significant potential resources at the Todi Project. Zodiac Gold is currently designing a Phase III drilling initiative scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, alongside the launch of a geophysical survey program aimed at enhancing exploration and uncovering new mineralized zones."

Table 1: Significant Intercepts from Phase II Drill Program at the Arthington Target

Hole ID From (m) To(m) Interval(m) Average Au (g/t) ADD023 34.00 46.00 12.00 0.59 ADD023 48.72 57.00 8.28 0.75 ADD023 115.38 118.05 2.67 3.24 ADD024 93.30 119.20 25.90 2.10 including 95.00 104.14 9.14 4.20 ADD024 76.00 86.20 10.20 1.23 including 81.00 83.81 2.81 2.95 ADD024 68.25 70.95 2.70 1.00 ADD024 133.00 135.00 2.00 1.41 ADD026 38.80 43.21 4.41 0.64 ADD026 46.36 47.60 1.24 1.05 ADD026 51.15 52.00 0.85 1.91 ADD026 90.00 91.00 1.00 0.94 ADD027 70.44 89.00 18.56 0.23 ADD027 122.80 124.10 1.30 1.26 ADD027 136.33 151.00 14.67 1.33 ADD027 164.00 166.00 2.00 0.64 ADD027 170.00 174.00 4.00 0.70 ADD028 116.00 118.00 2.00 0.46 ADD028 125.00 128.00 3.00 0.35 ADD028 195.00 206.00 11.00 1.28 ADD029 74.00 78.00 4.00 1.10 ADD029 205.90 209.00 3.10 1.60 ADD030 31.00 34.85 3.85 1.08 ADD031 55.00 62.00 7.00 0.33 ADD031 132.95 134.00 1.05 8.98

Significant intersections have been determined as intervals above 0.2 g/t Au and a maximum of 2m of consecutive samples below 0.2 g/t Au. Intervals are drilled rather than true thicknesses.

Table 2: Collar Information for the Phase II Drillholes

Hole ID Easting (UTM WGS 84 29N) Northing (UTM WGS 84 29N) Elevation(m) Azimuth Dip(degrees) Depth(m) ADD023 323879 722401 57 0 -53 194.80 ADD024 323777 722423 29 25 -52 161.35 ADD025 323674 722438 45 20 -52 186.95 ADD026 323798 722473 53 20 -52 127.21 ADD027 323757 722346 47 20 -52 236.60 ADD028 323267 722483 59 15 -60 227.75 ADD029 323425 722472 52 350 -52 232.69 ADD030 322866 722468 42 25 -52 250.15 ADD031 321866 722691 50 45 -50 234.75 ADD032 322554 722608 55 45 -52 240.20

QA/QC Protocols and Sampling Procedures

The drilling program at Arthington was conducted by a Fordia Eider 2000 diamond drill rig with HQ and NQ diameter core. Core recoveries were excellent throughout the program approaching 100%.

Drill core was transported from the drill site to the Company's exploration camp facility. After geological logging, the core was cut along the long axis by a diamond saw, with half being sampled and half retained. Core sampling was undertaken by Zodiac Gold's Liberian exploration team, supervised by senior staff members of the Company. All core samples met the standards for adequate chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from the field to the preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, and then onward to the ALS analytical laboratory in Burkina Faso. Sample preparation was performed by ALS in Yamoussoukro. The entire core sample was dried and then crushed to 70% passing 2 millimeters and a representative split was taken by riffle splitting. The 1,000g split was then pulverized up to 85% passing 75 micron and the required pulp mass of ~200g was bagged and labelled for analysis; with the remainder being stored. Analysis was performed by ALS at their laboratory in Burkina by fire assay with atomic absorption finish with a 50g charge.

In addition to the laboratory's quality control program, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented by the Company involving the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates to ensure reliable assay results. Laboratory standards and QA-QC are monitored by the Company.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold, Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

Qualified Person

Efdal Olcer, Vice President of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists, Geological Society of London, Australian Institute of Geoscientists, the Society of Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits, and the Turkish Association of Economics Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

