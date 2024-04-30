San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - Permission.io is excited to announce Garrett MacDonald as its new Chief Business Officer. MacDonald will be responsible for charting the strategic direction and growth initiatives for Permission on a global scale. Throughout his career, MacDonald has been instrumental in creating and deploying some of the industry's most transformational technology solutions around identity and addressability, advanced AI applications, and omni-channel measurement. These innovations have enabled marketers to elevate their operations and enhance marketing effectiveness.

MacDonald's prior roles include Chief Commercial Officer at IRIS.tv and Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Kochava, where he drove significant revenue growth. His primary focus at Permission will be empowering users to own their data while enabling marketers to leverage consented data via explicit opt-ins, thus delivering privacy-safe omni-channel experiences and extracting more value from their ad spend.

Charlie Silver, Founder and CEO of Permission.io, stated, "Garrett's passion and strategic insight into building innovative business and technology solutions align perfectly with our mission. His leadership will enhance our collaborations across Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, driving the adoption of ASK® as the premier digital asset reward in advertising."

Garrett MacDonald added, "Embarking on this journey with Permission.io is exceptionally opportune and strategic, especially with the rapid shift toward consumer data privacy catalyzed by recent legislation such as the American Privacy Rights Act and welcome regulation in an industry ripe for innovation that respects consumer privacy. My focus is on empowering consumers to control their own data and creating a new era of permission-based marketing that benefits both users and advertisers."

Garrett MacDonald holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he was also a NCAA Division 1 volleyball player. He currently resides in San Clemente, CA with his family.

About the company: About Permission.io, Inc. Permission builds trusted one-to-one relationships between its members and brands. The company has created $ASK, a tokenized reward that empowers consumers to own and monetize their data. By enabling Advertisers to ASK Permission and reward individuals for opting in, Permission is building an equitable environment where individuals receive value for their data and engagement. To learn more, please visit www.permission.io.

