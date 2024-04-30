

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A former employee of the National Security Agency has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for attempted espionage for Russia.



Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 32, of Colorado Springs, was sentenced to 262 months in prison in connections with his efforts to leak classified National Defense Information to a Russian agent, according to the Department of Justice.



As per court documents, Dalke pleaded guilty in 2023 to six counts of attempting to transmit classified NDI to a foreign agent.



Dalke served as an Information Systems Security Designer at NSA From June 6 to July 1, 2022. He admitted that between August and September 2022, he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents to an individual he believed to be a Russian agent. That person was an FBI online covert employee. Dalke obtained all those documents containing classified Top Secret//Sensitive Compartmented Information during his employment with the NSA.



Dalke transferred five files containing additional classified information to the Russian agent at Union Station in downtown Denver using a laptop computer.



The FBI arrested Dalke on September 28, 2023, moments after he transmitted the files.



'As part of his plea agreement, Dalke admitted that he willfully transmitted files to the FBI online covert employee with the intent and reason to believe the information would be used to injure the United States and to benefit Russia', DOJ said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken