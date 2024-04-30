

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The leaders of the Group of Seven have decided to jointly fight the production, distribution, and sale of illicit synthetic drugs, and the criminal networks which traffic them.



The G7 leaders committed to take enforcement actions to dismantle drug trafficking networks and the supporting illicit financing networks using all available tools, including judicial and law enforcement actions, and hold drug traffickers and their facilitators accountable; disrupt the illicit global supply chain of synthetic drugs as well as of the precursor chemicals that are used to manufacture them; and support international scheduling and regulation of dangerous drugs and precursor chemicals.



The leaders said they will instruct relevant ministers to work on strengthening international cooperation on this critical issue, raise public awareness, facilitate non-discriminatory and voluntary access to drug-related prevention and treatment services, and coordinate enforcement efforts.



Synthetic drugs, especially synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, its analogues and nitazenes, represent an escalating and critical public health emergency, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths and devastating impacts on communities and economies across the world.



