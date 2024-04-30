

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Pentagon has announced that a temporary pier the Defense Department is constructing off the Gazan coast to deliver humanitarian aid is on track to establish initial operations soon.



'We're scheduled on track to meet our goal of early May,' said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a news media gathering.



DOD originally announced its mission to construct the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore, or JLOTS, capability on March 8, with a goal of beginning initial delivery operations within 60 days.



DOD officials announced on April 25 that construction of the pier had begun, and recent satellite imagery from Gaza's coastline has shown construction activity in the area.



The components of the JLOTS include a floating pier, an approximately 1,800-foot-long causeway that will be attached to the shore, and a group of logistic support vessels and barges that will transport the aid from the pier to the causeway.



When the pier is completed, officials anticipate it will initially facilitate the delivery of an estimated 90 daily truckloads of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Once fully operational, that number should jump to about 150 truckloads, or roughly 2,000,000 meals per day.



DOD officials have repeatedly emphasized that the Israeli Forces will provide force protection on and around the JLOTS. No U.S. boots will be on the ground as part of pier operations in Gaza.



