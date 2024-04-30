Sigma's innovative Customer Support Team was recognized with the Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year

Sigma was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. The award was received in recognition of the Sigma customer support team's exceptional adaptability, efficiency in enhancing service capabilities, and their effective use of leveraging Sigma's own proprietary cloud analytics solutions to manage and scale support operations.

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Using Sigma's own business intelligence product and expertise in the data space, Sigma's support team is uniquely positioned to connect and aggregate data, optimizing the support experience in a way most companies and teams cannot. As one judge commented, "Sigma Computing's customer service team showcases remarkable innovation and efficiency, leveraging their own product to optimize support and forecast needs. Their dedication to continuous improvement, evidenced by impressive metrics such as a 97% CSAT score and 42-second average response time, sets a high standard. The team's proactive approach to identifying and addressing product friction points is commendable."

"Having in-house data expertise together with the ability to use our own product puts Sigma's support team in a unique position to leverage data and analytics," said Nectar Goshen, Sigma Vice President of Technical Support. "Our philosophy at Sigma is that great support is an inherent part of the product, and I'm excited that we could put all of these capabilities in place to deliver against that."

Sigma's customer support team was also recognized for their excellence in adaptability, supported by their demonstrated ability to appropriately increase the level of support when faced with the challenge of a 99% increase in Sigma's customer base year over year.

Another judge commented on this optimization noting, "When faced with increased support demand due to a significant rise in their customer base, the Sigma support team utilized their product to model and scale their growth effectively. They implemented various strategies, including creating live dashboards, setting up email reports, collecting metadata from support tickets, and involving Support Engineers in engineering planning meetings. These efforts led to impressive metrics, such as a customer satisfaction rating of 4.84 out of 5, an initial response time averaging 23 seconds, and an average time to resolve of 1:08 hours."

"Achieving the highest category recognition in this prestigious award speaks volumes to the power of Sigma's customer support team and the high level of talent within the organization," said Mike Palmer, Sigma CEO. "When an enterprise becomes a Sigma customer, their organization can be confident they'll be guided and supported by customer-centric Sigma leaders and real people every step of the way."

Committed to continuous improvement, Sigma's support team is now focused on introducing AI and workflow optimizations, adding additional proactive monitoring and efficiently expanding into new time zones.

For more information on Sigma's unique user community, a place where users are empowered to explore, ask questions of our data, interact with other users and share knowledge, visit https://community.sigmacomputing.com/.

