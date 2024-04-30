Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 14:36
ABI Research: Digital Twins, Simulations, Edge & Cloud Computing, and Professional Services Drive Metaverse Market Value to US$66.7 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse has had many definitions, all of which have been too vague and misunderstood by the public. One general definition is "a persistent virtual environment that allows access to and interoperability of multiple individual virtual realities." Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research takes a more granular definition of the metaverse, focusing on digital twins, simulations, edge and cloud computing, and professional services to define it. With this granular approach, ABI Research has valued the current metaverse at US$36 billion, forecasting the market to reach US$66.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.7%.

2024 Logo

"Clearly defining the metaverse and its potential is essential for its adoption. Often the metaverse has been seen as a gaming and social realm, with Roblox and Epic Games taking the lead. Yet its applications reach much further into the enterprise domain. This new landscape, driven by digital twins, simulations, and computing technologies, is gaining equal relevance and attention as the 'consumer' metaverse," explains Matilda Beinat, Augmented and Virtual Reality Research Analyst at ABI Research.

While Meta's rebrand made the metaverse more well known and vertical inclusive, enterprises have been identifying and leveraging metaverse value for the past few years. Recently, Siemens has partnered with NVIDIA to build an industrial metaverse by increasing AI-driven digital twin uses that can help upgrade the industrial automation ecosystem. Companies like IBM, Microsoft, Ansys, Cisco, AWS, Accenture, Qualcomm, and a myriad more, have been contributing to the creation and the usage of the metaverse for tangible results within enterprises-3D and spatially aware simulation and visualization, robust remote worker support, and enhanced user devices through cloud compute all deliver enterprise value.

Although challenges remain, especially in terms of security and privacy, opportunities in different verticals, such as healthcare, manufacturing, education, and automotive, are more present every day. "Companies that have been integrating these metaverse technologies are seeing significant returns on investment, improving customer satisfaction, and a boost in overall company performance," Beinat concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Metaverse State of the Market report. This report is part of the company's Augmented and Virtual Reality research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-twins-simulations-edge--cloud-computing-and-professional-services-drive-metaverse-market-value-to-us66-7-billion-by-2030--302130881.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
