Atlantic City Electric: Building a Future for Students in South Jersey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Atlantic City Electric



By Megan Clark

When Senior Training Specialist Jason Skolnick married his wife Mellisa, he vowed to build her anything she could imagine. Little did he know that his promise would have an incredible impact on his family and his local school district - winning him Exelon's highest achievement for volunteerism and community involvement, the Powering Communities Employee Volunteer Award.

Jason became involved in the Linwood Parent Teacher Organization through his wife, a teacher in the district, and his children. "I'm passionate about this nonprofit because it helps my kids and other kids in the community, and it has given them all a chance to do something outside of the norm," Jason said.

Mellisa regularly dreams up exciting backdrops for school dances, events like outdoor family movie nights, and ways to improve the school's book fair, then Jason takes her ideas and brings them to life.

With Jason's recognition, the Linwood PTO also received a $5,000 grant from Exelon to support its future endeavors within the Atlantic County, New Jersey school district.

The grant will help the PTO with upcoming field trips and events, as well as a permanent storage location for its equipment. "This is a great company," Jason said. "I thank Exelon for giving us the opportunity to give back to our communities where we live and serve and just make it better."

In 2022, Jason joined his fellow Atlantic City Electric employees in dedicating more than 10,000 hours (that's more than 1,250 workdays of volunteerism!) to support 125 events throughout South Jersey. This volunteerism is on top of the approximately $1.2 million Atlantic City Electric contributed to local nonprofits.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Atlantic City Electric on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Atlantic City Electric

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/atlantic-city-electric

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Atlantic City Electric

View the original press release on accesswire.com