Dienstag, 30.04.2024
ACCESSWIRE
30.04.2024 | 14:38
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vanguard Renewables: Vanguard's Roadmap to Circularity Through Renewable Natural Gas

by Arlene Karidis, Freelance writer

Originally published by Waste 360

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / As Vanguard Renewables marks its tenth year in the anaerobic digestion business, it has grown from a few sites in New England to 32 digesters operating across eight states, with plenty more in the pipeline for the near future.

Vanguard's birth was spurred by the convergence of two policies in Massachusetts: a ban on the landfilling of food waste and a net metering law that incentivized biogas projects. The company landed a few deals to build, own, and operate anaerobic digesters in that state to make electricity from food waste, with a little manure mixed in to enhance the biological process.

Continue reading here.

image courtesy of Waste 360

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Vanguard Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Vanguard Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/vanguard-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Vanguard Renewables



View the original press release on accesswire.com

