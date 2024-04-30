Vanguard Renewables: Vanguard's Roadmap to Circularity Through Renewable Natural Gas

by Arlene Karidis, Freelance writer

Originally published by Waste 360

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / As Vanguard Renewables marks its tenth year in the anaerobic digestion business, it has grown from a few sites in New England to 32 digesters operating across eight states, with plenty more in the pipeline for the near future.

Vanguard's birth was spurred by the convergence of two policies in Massachusetts: a ban on the landfilling of food waste and a net metering law that incentivized biogas projects. The company landed a few deals to build, own, and operate anaerobic digesters in that state to make electricity from food waste, with a little manure mixed in to enhance the biological process.

image courtesy of Waste 360

