

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US war ships in the Red Sea have foiled drone attacks by Houthi terrorists Monday.



'U.S. Central Command forces successfully engaged and destroyed one Houthi launched airborne unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a flight path towards USS Philippine Sea and USS Laboon in the Red Sea,' USCENTCOM said in a press release.



Later in the day, the Iranian-backed terrorists fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles and three drones from Yemen into the Red Sea towards MV Cyclades, a Malta-flagged vessel. Initial reports indicate there were no injuries and the Greece-owned ship continued on its way, Centcom said.



No injuries or damages were reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels.



U.S. military and merchant vessels have faced persistent threats from Houthi missiles and UAVs in the Red Sea since mid-November, significantly disrupting the free flow of commerce and navigational rights in one of the world's most vital waterways.



The Red Sea is an artery for nearly 15 per cent of global seaborne trade, including eight per cent of the world's grain trade, 12 per cent of seaborne-traded oil, and eight per cent of global liquefied natural gas.



The risky situation in the trade route has forced many shipping companies to suspend Red Sea operations, and reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant cost and weeks of delay to the delivery of goods. .



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken