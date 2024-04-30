Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
30.04.24
08:37 Uhr
8,000 Euro
+0,250
+3,23 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,35015:44
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 14:42
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

BEN FIDLER

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BODYCOTE PLC

b)

LEI

213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p


GB00B3FLWH99

b)

Nature of the transaction

EXERCISE OF BODYCOTE INCENTIVE PLAN SHARES GRANTED IN 2023

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.72 (exercise)

£6.94 (sale)

98,511 shares exercised and

44,945 shares sold to cover tax liability

d)

Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume

e)

Date of the transaction

30-04-2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue and London Stock Exchange (XLON)


Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.