Valworx, Inc.: UC Berkeley's STAR Team and Valworx Announce Partnership for Intercollegiate Rocket Engineering Competition

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Valworx, Inc, a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with UC Berkeley's Space Technology and Rocketry (STAR) team to provide control valves for a liquid fueled rocket engine. The engine, currently in development, is STAR's third liquid engine and is slated to compete in the ESRA Spaceport America Cup. The team plans to add several improvements to the overall rocket including control valves with the goal of achieving their targeted apogee more accurately.









"Valworx is excited to play a part in supporting the next generation of aerospace leaders and we wish the STAR team much success," said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.

"STAR is excited to continue forward with the development of our next generation of Liquid Vehicles backed by support from our new friends at Valworx," said Justin Gonzalez, Media Lead of STAR.

About the STAR Rocketry team at UC Berkeley:

STAR is UC Berkeley's premier competition rocketry team, boasting the longest and most successful launch history on campus, with a total of nine complete vehicles and two liquid vehicles engineered over its eight-year lifetime. These vehicles are completely student-designed and tested, from in-house avionics to liquid-fuel propulsion as well as an array of payloads ranging from microbial power cells to muon detectors and rocket-deployed aircrafts.

For more information, visit us at https://stars.studentorg.berkeley.edu/.

About Valworx:

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless, brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty.

Valworx-brand products are known, trusted and preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers' expectations for price, delivery, and performance.

For more information visit us at http://www.valworx.com.

