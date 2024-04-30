Almas Insight Inc.: Almas Insight Revolutionizes Workforce Management With Its Enhanced Human Capabilities Analytics Dashboard

Almas Insight is advancing hiring and workforce management with its revolutionary Human Capabilities Analytics Dashboard (HCAD). By unveiling unparalleled insights for human capabilities in the global acquisition market, the company is fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion while also empowering organizations to build high-performing teams and drive business growth.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Almas Insight, a pioneer in hiring and workforce management, announces a groundbreaking enhancement to its flagship product. The Almas Index, which gleans objective human-driven data on employees through an immersive game-based methodology, will now have its ability accelerated by an analytical package known as the Human Capabilities Analytics Dashboard (HCAD). Alongside The Almas Index, HCAD provides a proprietary package that will not only deliver unparalleled insights into a company's workforce dynamics but also foster more diversity, equitability, and inclusion in the career marketplace.









Finding the right fit in today's job market can sometimes feel like finding a needle in a haystack. Compounding factors like a volatile business landscape, transforming employer and employee expectations, and all-time low retention rates aren't helping the confusing climate. Through its new HCAD, Almas is helping organizations to utilize their best asset, their people, while also giving organizations the ability to model employee longevity within their organization's unique culture.

Here is where the rubber hits the road: HCAD is a powerful tool that translates raw data into actionable business intelligence. Through the use of sophisticated algorithms, AI, and intuitive visualizations, this dashboard provides organizations with unprecedented insight into workforce longevity, retention profiles, and candidate suitability. With features such as preset adaptations, customizable reports, and a user-friendly interface, HCAD makes it so the dashboard can quickly, and easily, empower informed talent decisions with confidence and efficiency.

The state-of-the-art assessment dashboard now focuses on four major human capabilities: "Execution," "Innovation," "Corporate Savvy," and "Collaboration," helping to map an individual within the larger context of their workforce. Each capability consists of a carefully curated set of sub-behaviors across the four categories. This streamlined approach ensures a comprehensive evaluation process - empowering organizations to not only identify high-performing individuals and cultivate optimal team dynamics but also to recognize candidates that are a cultural and functional fit.

"With the introduction of our Human Capabilities Analytics Dashboard, we are empowering organizations to build high-performing, diverse teams while they simultaneously drive business growth and reduce unwanted attrition," said Rob Savette, CEO and co-founder of Almas Insight. "Almas enables you to bring a person's human capabilities into the equation from the day they enter the workforce until the day they exit."

Almas' measurement tool puts the needed analytics on human behaviors in the hands of company decision makers who are looking to improve their approach to workforce management. Almas can provide insight into organizations' individual workplace while also helping them obtain new team members through the global talent acquisition market. With a deep commitment to innovation and validation (The Almas Index has been independently validated three times), the enhancements brought about by HCAD underscore the company's unwavering commitment to creating a common workforce language that can sculpt a better understanding of human capabilities in today's business landscape. Almas' trailblazing products are providing, and delivering, actionable business information in a way that is precisely tailored to the needs of workforce professionals. In doing so, the company is lighting a new, and data-driven, path forward for the future of business.





Contact Information

Rob Savette

Co-founder and CEO

rob@almasinsight.com

(425)-457-3537





SOURCE: Almas Insight

View the original press release on newswire.com.