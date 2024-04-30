Bryj Technologies: Consumers Prefer Mobile Apps Over Mobile Websites, New Research from Bryj Reveals

Survey illustrates mobile app preferences and the demand for companies to provide updated and easy-to-use consumer apps

The rise of mobile apps has revolutionized the way companies engage with customers, providing convenient access to products, services, and information anytime, anywhere. New research released today by Bryj, the AI-powered, end-to-end SaaS solution for custom mobile app development and user engagement, reveals the majority of consumers (64%) are more likely to use a business's mobile app than its website through a mobile browser.

In a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers commissioned by Bryj and conducted by Dynata, the new research examines consumers' opinions and preferences toward mobile apps and how companies can better meet expectations to achieve business success.

Mobile apps have become indispensable to consumers and revolutionized the way people live, with most consumers (62%) having 10-30 mobile apps on each their devices and nearly a quarter (20%) of younger generations like Gen Z downloading about an app per week. In our increasingly busy world, consumers seek apps that save them time and offer simplicity. More than 2 in 3 consumers (68%) listed time savings as their number one consideration when downloading an app, followed by simplifying their lives as the second top consideration at 65%.

Additional significant findings of Bryj's consumer app preferences survey include:

Poor user experience (e.g. software bugs, slow loading times) is the number one reason consumers delete mobile apps on their devices (58%), followed by poor user interface at 56% and poor security features (54%).

In terms of customization options, consumers are most interested in seeing the ability to customize privacy and security settings within mobile apps (64%), followed by the ability to customize the type of content or information they see on an app (49%) and account and profile customization (44%).

With a plethora of mobile apps available and competition heating up for coveted home screen space, businesses must prioritize user experience, customization, user interface, and security features, as users are more likely to delete apps when those features lack. When elevating mobile apps, businesses should also consider implementing AI capabilities, as the survey found nearly 3 in 4 (72%) Gen Z and Millennials are open to those features.

"Consumers rely on mobile apps to do everything from entertainment and shopping to work and communication, and they expect seamless, top-of-the-line user experiences," said Lawrence Snapp, CEO of Bryj. "To remain competitive, mobile apps must reflect the latest trends and technologies, like AI integration and enhanced user interfaces. This ensures companies provide exceptional experiences and meet consumers' evolving needs and expectations."

Bryj has spearheaded impactful, mobile-centric experiences, assisting customers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Dooney & Bourke, Broadway Direct, and PacSun in enhancing mobile strategies to increase ROI, streamline operations, and unlock premium experiences crucial for long-term business success.

