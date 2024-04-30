goTRG Wins the Silver Stevie American Business Award for Most Innovative Company of the Year 2024

Recognizing goTRG's outstanding innovation and transformative approach in revolutionizing returns for the retail sector

goTRG, a global leader in returns management and reverse supply chain solving the challenge of returns for the retail industry, was announced the winner of a 2024 Silver Stevie® Award in The Most Innovative Company of the Year category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

"We are deeply honored to receive the prestigious Stevie Award and to be acknowledged by the American Business Awards as the 'Most Innovative Company of the Year' within our category. This recognition affirms goTRG's effective strategies in making returns both profitable and sustainable for leading retailers across the U.S.," said Sender Shamiss, CEO of goTRG. "Our commitment is unwavering as we continue to lead and transform the retail returns management and reverse logistics industry. We are dedicated to developing unparalleled solutions in SaaS, Reverse Supply Chain, and ReCommerce, utilizing data-driven intelligence to deliver exceptional results for our partners."

goTRG contributes to solving the $743B problem of retail returns by transforming them into profitable opportunities with sustainable outcomes. In contrast to its competitors whose solutions address a singular aspect of the reverse supply chain ecosystem, further adding to the fragmentation within the emerging industry, goTRG's returns management platform delivers a solution that addresses the entire returns lifecycle, converting the post-purchase process from a cost center to one that boosts revenue, improves customer satisfaction, saves the sale, and drives efficiency.

The American Business Awards are the USA's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the USA are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA . To learn more about goTRG, visit: https://www.gotrg.com/

About goTRG

Co-founded by CEO Sender Shamiss in 2008, goTRG offers the only complete returns solution addressing each part of the post purchase process, from the point a return is initiated to its second shelf. With three core business units: SaaS, Supply Chain, and ReCommerce, goTRG solves returns for enterprise retailers, SMB brands, and 3P sellers. In an otherwise highly fragmented industry, goTRG's returns management solutions deliver impactful results that boost revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and drive profitability. goTRG's sophisticated returns SaaS has intelligent features to save the sale, convert returns into store credits, and improve the customer journey. Their network of dedicated returns centers across North America specialize in value-add and 3PL services to refurbish products to like-new condition. goTRG's reCommerce solutions allow clients to list products back to their original sales channel or across 20+ wholesale and retail marketplaces including goWholesale, Direct Liquidation, and VIP Outlet, to maximize resale value and divert returns from landfills.

goTRG's accolades include the Silver Stevie American Business Award for Most Innovative Company of the Year 2024, the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA) Innovation Solution Partner Award 2024, Business Intelligence Innovation Solution Partner Award 2022, Fast Company #1 Most Innovative Logistics Company Award 2021, Supply and Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award 2021, and Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies List 2021. As an industry pioneer and leader, goTRG conducts regular surveys and publishes authoritative industry reports that are frequently cited by media.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

###

For press inquiries, contact:

goTRG@5wpr.com

SOURCE: goTRG

View the original press release on accesswire.com