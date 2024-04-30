Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI - the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce being invited by the Science and Technology Directorate of The U.S. Department of Homeland Security to demonstrate our Passive Portal Walk-Through Weapons Detector.

By NUSTL (National Urban Security Technology Laboratory) of the Science and Technology Directorate:

"I believe the Passive Portal is relevant to our interests. The system seems to be very unique, and I think there is great value in including it in our market survey."

The Directorate further informed the Company that it is planning a field test of a few systems and would like to include the PSSI Passive Portal in the assessment.

Management feels confident that our Passive Portal will meet or exceed all of the Homeland Security expectations in the areas of reliable accuracy, safety due to our zero-radiation technology, and competitive cost. We eagerly look forward to our upcoming demonstration and are in the process of completing necessary documentation such as agreements and associated paperwork and expect our demonstration to occur in the coming month of August at the testing labs of the Science and Technology Directorate of Homeland Security.

Eric Forrest, President of PSSI will be present at all testing both Lab and Field Testing to be held in the month of August. "I am confident and excited to present our Passive Portal at the extensive testing of the Science and Technology Directorate of The U.S. Department of Homeland Security," says Eric.

Defense Technologies Intl Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) with its subsidiary Passive Security Scan, Inc. - is a security technology company known for their Patented 'Passive Scanning Technology' (US Patent 7408461) and their 'Passive Portal, a non- invasive, passive, walk-through advanced body scanner, which detects subtle changes in the Earth's magnetic field caused by the presence of weapons (guns, knives, etc.) that may be concealed by an individual. The Passive Portal produces ZERO-RADIATION and poses no human health risk. For more information, please see: https://www.passiveportal.com/safety.

"I am delighted that the US Government recognizes our unique scanning technology with our ZERO-RADIATION PASSIVE PORTAL. I am confident that under the expert supervision of Eric Forrest our Passive Portal will perform to our expectations."

says Merrill Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward- looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

