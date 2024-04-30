Encore Media Brings KIDDO+ to Life with Immergo.tv's FAST Channel Playout Solution

MIAMI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Media, a leading producer and distributor of TV channels and content, has launched its brand-new FAST channel for kids, KIDDO+, using Immergo.tv's powerful FAST channels playout solution.

KIDDO+ is a 24/7 streaming channel featuring a captivating selection of movies and series specifically curated for young audiences. The channel offers a variety of English-language content, including animation, family-friendly programming, and shows geared towards babies and preschoolers.

"We're thrilled to introduce KIDDO+ to viewers around the world," said Demetri Papazissis, Co-Founder & Chairman of Encore Media. "We chose Immergo.tv's FAST channel playout solution for its ease of use, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. This technology empowers us to deliver high-quality children's entertainment seamlessly to a global audience."

"We're excited to partner with Encore Media to bring KIDDO+ to life," said Ariel Matzkin, Founder and President of Immergo.tv. "Our cost-effective and user-friendly Insight CMS with integrated FAST channel playout empowers any media house or broadcaster to quickly launch and manage their own FAST channel. KIDDO+ will benefit from our feature- rich EPG functionality and attractive CDN streaming rates, ensuring a smooth and engaging viewing experience for kids everywhere."

Encore Media is a powerhouse in the media industry, specializing in the production and distribution of VOD and linear channels. They cater to a wide range of platforms, including OTT, Telcos, IPTV, and traditional broadcasters. Encore Media boasts an impressive library of over 5500 VOD titles and more than 3500 linear channels, with exclusive content and numerous media productions in the pipeline. Their team of creative professionals and global reach allows them to deliver exceptional service, including ad-hoc in-house productions, media coverage across various genres, and YouTube profile and screenplay development. Additionally, Encore Media offers a dedicated team of screenwriters and copywriters who craft engaging media language to elevate any media brand or production.

Immergo.tv provides a comprehensive suite of tools and solutions designed to empower Broadcasters. Publishers, and Content Producers of all sizes to thrive in the ever-evolving media landscape. Their user-friendly INSIGHT platform empowers content creators and distributors to seamlessly manage VOD and Live content, launch OTT platforms, and create FAST channels. Immergo.tv is committed to innovation and delivering exceptional service, making it the ideal partner for media companies seeking to expand their reach and achieve their goals.

