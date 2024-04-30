

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amidst anxiety ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due on Wednesday, cryptocurrencies plunged more than 3 percent overnight. Fears of a hawkish guidance by the Fed as well as tepid response to the Bitcoin ETF products in Hong Kong also weighed on sentiment. Persisting outflows from Bitcoin spot ETF products in the U.S. also dampened sentiment.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.24 trillion, versus $2.3 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin slipped 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $61,209.25, around 17 percent below the all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $64,703.33 and $60,742.26. Bitcoin has shed 7.3 percent in the past week but is holding on to year-to-date gains of 45 percent. Bitcoin currently dominates 53.9 percent of the overall crypto market.



Ethereum dropped 4.3 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,008.75. The 24-hour trading range was between $3,249.38 and $2,968.72. Ether has shed 5.5 percent in the past week but is holding on to year-to-date gains of 32 percent. Ether currently dominates 16.4 percent of the overall crypto market.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) erased 2.8 percent overnight to trade at $568.78.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) slipped 3.9 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $128.97.



7th ranked XRP slipped 1.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.4952. With a loss of more than 19 percent in 2024, XRP is the highest-ranking crypto to trade in the red zone on a year-to-date basis.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) shed 3.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.1349.



9th ranked Toncoin (TON) declined 1.7 percent overnight to trade at $5.15.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) plunged 4.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.4309, lifting year-to-date losses to 27.5 percent.



66th ranked Helium (HNT) topped overnight gains with a surge of close to 5.5 percent. 27th ranked Cronos (CRO) and 71st ranked Ethena (ENA), both gained more than 3 percent.



74th ranked Pendle (PENDLE) plunged 15.6 percent overnight but is holding on to gains of 267 percent in 2024. 42nd ranked dogwifhat (WIF), 28th ranked Hedera (HBAR), 96th ranked ORDI (ORDI) and 52nd ranked Core (CORE), all slipped more than 8 percent in the past 24 hours.



With an addition of 0.9 percent, 21st ranked UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is the highest-ranking crypto to trade with overnight gains.



With a surge of 5.4 percent, 13th ranked TRON (TRX) is the highest-ranking crypto to trade with weekly gains.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report showed an outflow of $435 million for the week ended April 26 versus outflows of $206 million for the week ended April 19. Year-to-date flows decreased to $13.1 billion, and cumulative AUM dropped to $88 billion.



Bitcoin products that recorded weekly outflows of $423 million constituted bulk of the outflows. Ethereum-based products recorded outflows of $38 million, recording the 7th consecutive week of outflows. Solana-based products recorded inflows of $4.1 million followed by Litecoin-based products recorded inflows of $3.1 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $88 billion, more than 77 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $68.5 billion. AUM of Ethereum products stood at $13.2 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $3.7 billion. An AUM of $1.1 billion is attributed to Solana-based products and $610 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows outflows of $440 million from Grayscale Investments and $46 million from ProShares ETF. Inflows of $58 million were recorded to iShares ETF and $19 million to Fidelity ETF during the past week. Ark 21 Shares recorded inflows of $34 million.



Despite the massive cumulative outflows recorded since the Bitcoin Spot ETF approval by the SEC, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $29.4 billion, which is more than 33 percent of the cumulative AUM of $88 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $17.5 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $9.8 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows weekly outflows of $388 million from United States. Canada recorded outflows of $32.1 million followed by $15.8 million from Germany and $8.1 million from Sweden.



Switzerland recorded inflows of $4.9 million, followed by Brazil that added $3.9 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $88 billion, $69.3 billion or 78 percent is in United States. Canada, Switzerland and Germany follow with AUM of more than $4 billion. Sweden accounts for an AUM of $3.2 billion.



