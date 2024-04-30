Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. ("Sculptor") today announced the closing of a €354 million European collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction, Sculptor European CLO XI (Ticker: SCULE 11). SCULE 11 further expands Sculptor's Institutional Credit Strategies business and will invest predominantly in broadly syndicated senior secured loans.

This is the second CLO issued by Sculptor in 2024, following the successful closing of its $406 million US CLO XXXII (US CLO 32). SCULE 11 benefited from strong investor demand from a diverse group of leading global institutions across its equity and rated notes. In addition, a portion of the equity was pre-placed with Sculptor's recently launched captive CLO equity platform.

Adeel Shafiqullah, Head of European CLO Management at Sculptor, said, "We are pleased to have closed SCULE 11, which continues the expansion of our European CLO business and further demonstrates the benefits of our captive CLO equity platform to investors. The strong interest we received from third party debt and equity investors highlights the trust our clients have in the franchise."

SCULE 11 was arranged by Barclays Bank PLC.

Sculptor has a long track record of managing CLOs through multiple credit cycles, and with the closing of SCULE 11, has issued 43 CLOs CBOs across the US and Europe since 2012. Sculptor's CLO business benefits from its extensive experience and track record across asset classes, and embedded partnership with its global opportunistic credit businesses. Collectively, as of March 31, 2024, Sculptor manages $24 billion in credit assets globally across a broad range of strategies leveraging its core capabilities in corporate, asset based, and real estate credit.

About Sculptor

Sculptor is a leading global alternative asset manager and a specialist in opportunistic investing. For over 25 years, we have pursued consistent outperformance by building an operating model and culture which balance the ability to act swiftly on market opportunity with rigorous diligence that minimizes risk. Our model is driven by a global team that is predominantly home-grown, long tenured and incentivized to put client outcomes first. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, we invest across credit, real estate and multi-strategy platforms in all major geographies. As of March 31, 2024, Sculptor had over $32 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit our website (www.sculptor.com).

