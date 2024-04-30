LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced Ahmet Tezel, Ph.D., will join the Company as Chief Innovation Officer (CINO), effective May 13, 2024. In this newly created position, Tezel will leverage his career of more than 20 years in research and development (R&D) to establish an integrated innovation function at LivaNova that will accelerate the Company's development of new technologies. In this capacity, Tezel will join the LivaNova Executive Leadership Team.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ahmet to the LivaNova team. At LivaNova, our commitment to pioneering innovation remains unwavering, and Ahmet's arrival marks a significant step in advancing this vision. With a remarkable track record, Ahmet has led teams that have developed market-leading technologies across diverse medical domains, from bariatric surgery to surgical ophthalmology. As Chief Innovation Officer, Ahmet will advance LivaNova's ability to create novel solutions and elevate the quality of care in neurological and cardiac health for patients around the world," said Vladimir Makatsaria, Chief Executive Officer of LivaNova.

Tezel most recently served as Company Group Chairman at Johnson Johnson MedTech, leading its Global R&D and Innovation teams. Throughout his career, he has held executive R&D roles at several healthcare companies, including Ethicon, Alcon Inc. and Allergan Inc., developing Class III implantables and complex capital equipment.

"I look forward to this new chapter at LivaNova, working with the team to harness their motivations and talents to drive innovative product development that creates long-term value for the Company and aligns with its mission," said Tezel. "I am honored to join a company that has a profound impact on patients."

Tezel earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in chemical engineering from Bogazici University in Türkiye and a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of California-Santa Barbara, where he focused on transdermal drug delivery.

