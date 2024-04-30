ACE Strategies Unveils New, Affordable Social Media Solution

Easy Images aimed at helping microbusinesses, solo entrepreneurs and small businesses

New entrepreneurs, solo entrepreneurs and microbusinesses now have an affordable platform for creating visual content for their social channels. ACE Strategies, a marketing firm dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes meet their goals and objectives, announced the creation of Easy Images today.

Easy Images allows businesses to seamlessly create social content with a pack of 24 social media images delivered to their inbox every month, along with a video that shares post content ideas to accompany each image in the pack.

"For the past two years, thoughts and ideas have bounced around my brain," said Heather Doering McGlone, owner of ACE Strategies. "How can I empower new business owners with the skills, guidance, and tools they need to flourish, and how can I do that at an investment level they can afford? This past summer, it became crystal clear to me: create a low-cost, high value DIY Platform, starting with Easy Images."

Easy Images is meant to be the first step in a series of solutions geared toward empowering this often under-served market of businesses. The DIY Platform will continue to grow throughout 2024, with custom content options, monthly how-to webinars, certification classes, and more.

McGlone is excited about the future of ACE Strategies, and how she can continue to support small business owners. "Easy Images is the tip of the proverbial iceberg," she said. "Image creation is a huge challenge for many. We're starting with that and building resources to fill additional gaps."

Easy Images is currently being offered for $39 per month, with branded images coming soon for $139 per month. For more information about Easy Images, visit https://acestrategies.systeme.io/easyimages or email heather@kickacestrategies.com.

About ACE Strategies

Founded in 2013, ACE Strategies is a marketing firm dedicated to equipping small business owners with the tools, resources, and support they need to grow and thrive. More than experts in social media marketing, they provide a diverse team with a rich tapestry of experiences and passions. Their solutions include Easy Images, Savvy Social, and Smart Solutions, which encompasses everything from social media content creation to marketing plans and ongoing consultation and support.

CONTACT: Jillian Mikolaizyk

Logos Communications

(586) 909-9917

jillian@logos-communications.com

SOURCE: ACE Strategies

