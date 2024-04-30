Dispatch Reduces Carbon Footprint Through Route Optimization

Advanced algorithms and ?nal-mile delivery software development keep Dispatch on the sustainability path.

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Dispatch, the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, shares its sustainability efforts to reduce carbon emissions for its stakeholders through sophisticated route optimization technology.



The transportation sector is one of the main sources of global greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 15% in 2019, according to the EPA. That is why sustainability in the last-mile part of the supply chain is a crucial role for Dispatch to lead by example.

In a time when environmental sustainability is a top priority for businesses, Dispatch recognizes its responsibility to minimize its carbon footprint for customers while delivering exceptional customer service. Developing proprietary final-mile delivery software gives Dispatch the opportunity to build solutions that drive sustainability efforts. Through route optimization algorithms, multi-stop deliveries, and automatic order bundling, Dispatch optimizes delivery logistics for more than 54,000 businesses across the country, resulting in 77 million customer miles saved, reduced fuel consumption, and vehicle emissions.

By analyzing various factors such as travel distance, direction of travel, traffic patterns, and vehicle capacity, Dispatch's route optimization technology identifies the most efficient routes for drivers, minimizing unnecessary fuel usage and emissions. Plus, multi-stop bundling and dynamic routing features reduce the number of drivers on the road by taking multiple orders at once while earning the driver a fair wage for their day. This not only benefits the environment but also enhances operational efficiency and reduces costs for customers.

"Through our core value, Driven to Deliver, we take radical ownership over our business responsibilities, and that includes environmental impact awareness and action," said Jason Kirton, Chief Technology Officer at Dispatch. "Through delivery and logistics technology advancements, we are taking significant strides to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future."

As part of its ongoing product roadmap, Dispatch continues to invest in research and development to enhance its last-mile delivery software solutions further and explore innovative technology that minimizes environmental impact.

For more information about Dispatch and its sustainability efforts, please contact the media representative at pr@dispatchit.com.

About Dispatch:

Dispatch is the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, replacing traditional courier services by offering a suite of software solutions for any size business. Dispatch simplifies last-mile delivery with a network of independent contractor drivers, delivery management software, and API integrations. Dispatch currently operates in more than 75 U.S. markets. For additional information, visit www.dispatchit.com.

Contact Information:

Kelsie Hengel

Sr. Marketing Manager

kelsie.mcmahon@dispatchit.com

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Dispatch

View the original press release on newswire.com.